SAN DIEGO — Police were investigating a suspicious package downtown Wednesday, shutting down late morning traffic.

The package was spotted on India Street near Ash Street around 10 a.m., according to San Diego Police Department.

Several streets were shut down in the immediate area:

Update on suspicious package: the 500 block of West Ash, the 500 block of Beech St and 1400 block of India St is closed to all traffic. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) July 31, 2019