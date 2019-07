LA JOLLA, Calif. — San Diego lifeguards are in the process of rescuing a paraglider who crashed Wednesday.

@SDLifeguards are in process of rescuing an uninjured downed paraglider on the cliff at Blacks Beach. pic.twitter.com/Kt8LcTByEp — San Diego Lifeguards (@SDLifeguards) July 31, 2019

Lifeguards are rescuing the paraglider on the cliffs at Blacks Beach in Torrey Pines. The crash happened around noon about 20 feet down the hillside.

According to lifeguards, the paraglider is uninjured.