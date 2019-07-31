Osama bin Laden’s son dead

WASHINGTON — The son of Osama bin Laden, Hamza bin Laden, is dead, the New York Times reported Wednesday. He was perceived as the apparent heir to lead Al Qaeda and had threatened to attack the United States.

According to two American officials who spoke with the New York Times, Hamza bin Laden was killed some time in the past two years, however, it took time to confirm his death.

After the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks in New York, members of Al Qaeda fled to Iran and were detained. Hamza bin Laden was included in that group. Since then, reports placed him in Syria, as well as in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region.

The United States government under President Donald Trump had a role in the operation that killed Hamza bin Laden, though the details of that role are not clear at this time. It is also unclear where it happened.

In February, a $1 million reward was offered by the State Department for information about his whereabouts. Hamza bin Laden was already dead, though the military had not confirmed it yet.