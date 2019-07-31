Father detained in connection with death of 7-year-old daughter

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police discovered the body of a 7-year-old girl in her father’s Oceanside home, Oceanside Police Department said Wednesday.

Police said it happened at a house in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Drive in Oceanside.

Police said the mother of the girl is divorced from the father and came to pick up the children. When she arrived at the house, she noticed her son was covered in blood.

The father would not reveal where the 7-year-old girl was, and that’s when the mother called the police.

Police said when the arrived at the house they found the 7-year-old girl’s body in a bathroom with major upper-body trauma.

Her father was detained by police in the neighborhood near Emerald Isle Golf Course Wednesday afternoon, police said.

A six-year-old girl was also in the home, was removed by authorities and is now safe with her grandmother.

