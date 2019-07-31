No clear source of deadly E. coli outbreak, test results show

SAN DIEGO — Testing has not shown a clear source of the E. coli outbreak among those who attended the San Diego County Fair, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The type of E. coli bacteria detected in 11 cases of the deadly outbreak was 0157:H7. But out of 32 environmental samples as well as petting zoo, pony ride and cattle testing, none have come back positive, according to the newspaper, citing information from the San Diego County Department of Public Health.

The fair shuttered its animal exhibits on June 28 after 2-year-old Jedidiah Cabezuela’s death was reported, and the fair closed for the year on July 4.

