Man killed in East County hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO -- A man was hit and killed by two vehicles Wednesday morning in Spring Valley, one of which sped off after the crash, authorities said.

The pedestrian was hit around 2:10 a.m. near the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Whitestone Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

Details about the crash were scarce, but investigators believe the man was struck by two vehicles, one that remained at the scene and one that took off after the collision, Doerr said.

The unidentified pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. No details about the vehicles or drivers involved were immediately available.