Man driving with meth stashed in gas tank had child in car: CBP

PINE VALLEY, Calif.  — U.S. Border Patrol agents Monday arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of traveling with a child and having dozens of bundles of meth stashed inside his car’s gas tank.

Around 1:45 p.m., agents at the Interstate 8 checkpoint near Pine Valley stopped a man in a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz for secondary inspection. A K-9 alerted agents to the rear of the sedan. Agents put the car on a lift and discovered 38 plastic baggies filled with crystal meth inside the gas tank.

The bundles of meth weighed just over 44 pounds and were valued at approximately $102,000.

Agents arrested the man on suspicion of smuggling narcotics and turned him and the drugs over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The man’s 11-year-old son was picked up by a family member. Border Patrol seized the vehicle.

