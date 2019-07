Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- If your windows computer is running slowly, you might have some unnecessary software on there making it sluggish.

Now, a free program can help: It’s Malwarebytes' AdwCleaner, and for years it has helped people get rid of things like adware and toolbars. But now it can also help you get rid of pre-installed programs you don’t need, also known as "bloatware."

