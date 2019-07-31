× El Cajon officer found not negligent in deadly shooting of Alfred Olango

EL CAJON, Calif. — A jury found an El Cajon police officer not negligent for fatally shooting an unarmed Ugandan immigrant in 2016, the City of El Cajon confirmed Wednesday.

In late September 2016, 38-year-old Alfred Olango was confronted and shot by police in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant near Parkway Plaza mall.

In January 2017, then District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis said her office would not seek criminal charges against Officer Richard Gonsalves.

Dumanis said an officer repeatedly told Olango to remove his hand from his pocket, but Olango refused to comply. After a second officer, Gonsalves, arrived on the scene, Olango suddenly pulled out what the officer believed was a gun, Dumanis said. Olango then assumed a shooting stance and made a motion, prompting the officer to duck then fire four shots, killing Olango.

The device that Olango pulled from his pocket turned out to be an electronic cigarette vaping device, Dumanis said.

“The cop had every right. Shoot or be killed,” one witness told investigators, Dumanis told reporters.

Dumanis said the use of deadly force by Gonsalves was “reasonable” under the circumstances.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.