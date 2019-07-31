Cooler temperatures, thunderstorms break up warm weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Cooler temperatures are expected throughout San Diego County Wednesday and lingering monsoonal moisture will create a chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts.

The county mountains and deserts will both have a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies in those areas are expected to clear up by Wednesday evening as conditions dry off and heat up heading into the weekend, forecasters said.

The chance of measurable precipitation has been set at 20 percent for both areas.

High temperatures Wednesday are expected to reach 82 near the coast and inland, 84 in the western valleys, 91 near the foothills, 91 in the mountains and 107 in the deserts.

The mercury will begin to rise on Thursday, with the deserts potentially reaching 115 degrees this weekend and temperatures in the inland valleys expected to reach the high 80s to low 90s by Saturday, forecasters said.