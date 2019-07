Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Local distillery and tasting room Cutwater Spirits is hosting their annual Tiki Bash full of creative cocktails and live music.

The annual event takes over their tasting room and all of the proceeds go to help the San Diego Food Bank. The bash takes place on August 6, and tickets are $15.

Heather Lake took us inside the tasting room in Miramar.