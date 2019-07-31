Broadway legend Hal Prince dies at 91

NEW YORK — Harold “Hal” Prince, a Broadway legend and prolific winner of Tony Awards, has died at age 91.

Prince was a producer and director known for his work on many classic musicals including, “Damn Yankees,” “West Side Story,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Cabaret,” and “Sweeny Todd.” He died Wednesday in Reykjavik, Iceland, the New York Times reports.

Prince won 21 Tony Awards over the course of his career, more than any other individual. Eight of the awards came for directing and eight others for producing the year’s Best Musical. Prince was also honored twice as Best Producer of a Musical, and won three other special awards.

