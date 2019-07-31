Board supervisors considering plan that would allow county to buy, sell energy

BONSALL, Calif. -- San Diego County representatives are traveling far and wide to let people know the county is considering getting into the electricity business.

Bonsall residents got a chance Wednesday evening to hear about the plan, which calls for the County of San Diego forming a Community Choice Aggregation. CCA consists of nonprofit agencies that buy and/or generate electricity and sell it to consumers at lower prices.

In a sense, the county would be competing with San Diego Gas & Electric.

Robert Iezza of SDG&E issued the following statement:

"SDG&E respects our customers’ right to choose an energy provider or program that best fits their needs. We are committed to maintaining a cooperative relationship with the County of San Diego, regardless of whether it chooses to form a CCA and procure its own energy. It is important to understand that even if the county (or any jurisdiction) chooses to establish a CCA, SDG&E will continue to operate a safe and reliable grid to deliver the energy mix the county chooses and will continue to handle customer billing."

Locals who listened to the plan told FOX 5 they like the idea.

"The opportunity that we have to be independent of Sempra Energy and SDG&E -- I think that there's a benefit," said Valley Center resident Delores Chavez-Harmes.

A full report including residents' feedback will be presented to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors in September. The board will decide whether to pursue a CCA, which is already being done in Northern California and parts of Los Angeles.

