WWII veteran meets Gov. Gavin Newsom during quest to visit all 50 states

SACRAMENTO — A World War II veteran and San Diego native met with California Governor Gavin Newsom as the 100-year-old continues his cross-country tour.

Sydnie Walton from Rancho Bernardo began his “No Regrets” tour in April 2018. The name of his tour stems from Walton’s own regret of not meeting Civil War veterans when he had the chance in New York City. Now, Walton’s goal is to visit all 50 states, meet every state governor, and give every American the chance to meet a World War II veteran.

He's on a mission! Here's how you can help 100-year-old WWII vet and San Diego native Sydnie Walton finish his goal of visiting every state https://t.co/KJdptkafJE @gosydniego @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/aHfOUZoFlx — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) July 31, 2019

“It’s very, very important for my dad to give everyone that opportunity,” Walton’s son, Paul Walton, told FOX 5. “Dad wants everyone to know how much he appreciates everyone that takes the time to acknowledge the sacrifice that my dad made during WWII, really to save this country, to save the world.”

Walton’s travels have taken him to opening day at Petco Park and to the Oval Office on the 75th Anniversary of D-Day. In Sacramento, he was greeted by billboards welcoming him to the state capital.

To honor his service, San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey dubbed March 7th “Sidney Walton Day.”

Walton has met 23 governors. He plans to tour California for two months while they for their next trip.

