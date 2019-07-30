× Trump must disclose tax returns to appear in California primary, new law says

SACRAMENTO — President Donald Trump will not be eligible for California’s primary ballot next year unless he releases his tax returns, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A new state law took effect Tuesday after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation on his final day to take action. The law states that all presidential candidates must submit five years of income tax filings.

Tax filings, which will redact private information, must be submitted for disclosure by November to gain a spot on California’s presidential primary ballot in March, the LA Times reported.

Over the summer, President Trump filed a suit in federal court in Washington, DC, to prevent the disclosure of his tax returns.

An attorney for the president said at the time they filed the suit to “end presidential harassment.”