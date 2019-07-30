× Shooting at Mississippi Walmart leaves 2 people dead

SOUTHHAVEN, MS — A shooting at a Mississippi Walmart left two people dead, an officer wounded and a community in shock.

The gunfire broke out Tuesday morning at a store in Southaven, the third largest city in Mississippi.

The suspect and an officer who responded to the scene were both shot and wounded and are being treated at nearby hospitals, DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said.

Carlos Odom was walking out of the store when “I heard a bunch of gunshots. Pop pop pop pop — more than a dozen shots,” Odom told CNN.

“I just thought ‘Run!’ and ran to my car. This is crazy. The world is crazy nowadays.”

The names of the two victims killed have not been released. The motive for the shooting is not clear.

Southaven, a city of 49,000 residents is near the Mississippi-Tennessee border and is a suburb of Memphis.