Man and woman rob gas station at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday were searching for a man and a woman who robbed a Pacific Beach gas station at gunpoint.

It happened around 4:05 p.m. Monday at the Chevron near the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Ingraham Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The pair walked into the store, selected some display items and walked up to the counter before the woman pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register, Buttle said.

The clerk complied and the thieves drove away from the store in a dark vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash and items from display cases, the officer said.

No injuries were reported.

Robbery detectives were investigating the heist.