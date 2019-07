LA JOLLA, Calif. — Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a landscaper who died last weekend when he fell about 50 feet to the ground while trimming palm trees at a vacation-rental home in La Jolla.

Noe Valle Cayetano, 40, suffered the fatal work accident in the 6600 block of Neptune Place about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Medics pronounced the Escondido resident dead at the scene.