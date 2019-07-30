LA kidnapping suspect in custody after SWAT standoff

Robert Camou, left, and Amanda Custer are seen in undated photos released July 29, 2019, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

MONROVIA, Calif. — A man believed to be involved in a kidnapping has been arrested after a SWAT team standoff inside a Toyota Prius that was found parked in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning, authorities said.

The model and license plate matched the description put out in a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release Monday. Video from the scene before 5 a.m. showed the vehicle stopped near the intersection of South Hill Street and West Second Street.

Police confirmed that a man, likely to be 27-year-old Robert Camou, is inside the stopped vehicle. It was unclear if the man was armed.

An armored vehicle was brought in and parked next to the Prius just before 6 a.m.

Monday’s news release announced the search for Camou and described him as a “dangerous kidnapping suspect.”

Investigators believe Camou abducted his girlfriend Amanda Custer from a home on the 600 block of Vaquero Road in Monrovia.

Police were sent to the home about 8:15 a.m. on a domestic violence call and located evidence of an apparent assault, according to the news release.

Investigators believe Custer was taken against her will in a gray 2017 Prius with California license plate number 8AOR167.

Authorities had asked the public for help in finding Camou, who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Custer was described as a 31-year-old white female who stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Custer has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

