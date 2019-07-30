× LA kidnapping suspect in custody after SWAT standoff

MONROVIA, Calif. — A man believed to be involved in a kidnapping has been arrested after a SWAT team standoff inside a Toyota Prius that was found parked in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning, authorities said.

The model and license plate matched the description put out in a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release Monday. Video from the scene before 5 a.m. showed the vehicle stopped near the intersection of South Hill Street and West Second Street.

Police confirmed that a man, likely to be 27-year-old Robert Camou, is inside the stopped vehicle. It was unclear if the man was armed.

An armored vehicle was brought in and parked next to the Prius just before 6 a.m.

Monday’s news release announced the search for Camou and described him as a “dangerous kidnapping suspect.”

Investigators believe Camou abducted his girlfriend Amanda Custer from a home on the 600 block of Vaquero Road in Monrovia.

Police were sent to the home about 8:15 a.m. on a domestic violence call and located evidence of an apparent assault, according to the news release.

Investigators believe Custer was taken against her will in a gray 2017 Prius with California license plate number 8AOR167.

Authorities had asked the public for help in finding Camou, who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Custer was described as a 31-year-old white female who stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Custer has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.