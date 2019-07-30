× IRS agents serve criminal warrant at La Mesa restaurant

LA MESA, Calif. — Agents with the IRS served a search warrant Tuesday at a family-style restaurant in eastern San Diego County.

Investigators with the federal agency’s criminal-investigation unit served the court order Tuesday morning at Lake Murray Cafe, 5465 Lake Murray Blvd., according to IRS public affairs.

Details about the investigation were not made public.

“If or when something becomes available in the public record, we can be more responsive at that time,” the IRS advised in a prepared statement.