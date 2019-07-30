Firefighters working to put out Sherman Heights house fire

Posted 9:04 AM, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:16AM, July 30, 2019

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to a home in Sherman Heights following reports of billowing smoke Tuesday morning.

San Diego Fire tweeted they were working to put out a structure fire in the 2400 block of J St just a few blocks east of Sherman Elementary School.

The call came in at 8:37 a.m. and units were on scene minutes later, according to SDFD. Firefighters were able to put the fire out by 8:50 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

Red Cross has been requested for 3 adults and 2 minors who have been displaced from their home due to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

