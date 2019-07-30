Firefighters work to put out brush fire in Miramar

SAN DIEGO — According to Caltrans, as of 1:30 p.m. the fire had been put out and all lanes of the freeway were open.

Update: The brush fire on WB SR-52 to I-805 is out and all lanes remain open. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 30, 2019

Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire alongside westbound state Route 52 near Genessee Avenue in University City.

SDFD is working a Vegetation Initial Attack at Sr-52 Wb. The call was received on 07/30/2019 at 12:37:20 PM and unit(s) arrived at 12:44:10 PM. Updates at: https://t.co/jYxx0WlIX4 #FS19113648 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) July 30, 2019

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the call came in just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. As of 1 p.m., the fire was three-fourths of an acre.

There are no reports of structural threats or lane closures in the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.