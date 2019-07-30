Firefighters work to put out brush fire in Miramar

Posted 1:39 PM, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 01:46PM, July 30, 2019

SAN DIEGO — According to Caltrans, as of 1:30 p.m. the fire had been put out and all lanes of the freeway were open.

Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire alongside westbound state Route 52 near Genessee Avenue in University City.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the call came in just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. As of 1 p.m., the fire was three-fourths of an acre.

There are no reports of structural threats or lane closures in the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

 

