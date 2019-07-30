Firefighters work to put out brush fire in Miramar

SAN DIEGO — According to Caltrans, as of 1:30 p.m. the fire had been put out and all lanes of the freeway were open.
Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire alongside westbound state Route 52 near Genessee Avenue in University City.
According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the call came in just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. As of 1 p.m., the fire was three-fourths of an acre.
There are no reports of structural threats or lane closures in the area.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
32.864331 -117.212759