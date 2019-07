× Firefighters called to gas leak in La Jolla

LA JOLLA, Calif. — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department worked to put out a natural gas leak Tuesday morning.

The leak happened around 9:23 a.m. at a construction site in the 3500 block of Voigt Drive. Firefighters were conducting traffic controls in the area.

A fire truck, five fire engines, and one medic were assigned to the leak.

Firefighters have not reported any injuries.

SDFD is working a .Nat Gas Leak Broken/Blowing at 3510-3535 Voigt Dr. The call was received on 07/30/2019 at 09:23:11 AM and unit(s) arrived at 09:31:00 AM. Updates at: https://t.co/JG3ovzEwLT #FS19113534 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) July 30, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.