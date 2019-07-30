El Cajon Appoints New Police Chief

EL CAJON, Calif. — Capt. Mike Moulton, a 24-year veteran of the El Cajon Police Department, was selected Tuesday to head the force.

Moulton, 44, will replace Chief Jeff Davis, who plans to retire Sept. 12.

Moulton, whose appointment is effective Sept. 13, has held the rank of captain since 2015. Since joining the department, he has served as a watch commander, overseen the department’s SWAT team, worked as a detective and overseen training and internal affairs.

According to city officials, Moulton has received five meritorious unit citations and the department’s medal of valor.

“I have worked closely with Capt. Moulton over the past two years,” said City Manager Graham Mitchell. “I value his community perspective on policing and I know he brings strong leadership and management skills to the department. He will work in a collaborative manner to address city issues.”

According to Mitchell, Moulton’s base annual salary will be roughly $200,000.