Smuggling boat intercepted in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Border Patrol agents intercepted a smuggling boat in Carlsbad, Customs and Border Protection said in a tweet Monday morning.

The boat was spotted north of Leucadia on Ponto State Beach around 6 a.m. Monday.

Border Patrol agents arrested the seven male Mexico nationals who were onboard and said they would process each individual for removal.

News of the interception came just a week after Border Patrol agents arrested 15 people who were on a boat about five miles off the coast of San Diego. Other recent smuggling interceptions have also resulted in seizures of illegally transported drugs in the San Diego and Los Angeles areas.