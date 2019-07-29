Police crack down on scooter riders, cyclists in beach communities

Posted 7:36 PM, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:37PM, July 29, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego police Monday stepped up its enforcement of pedestrian safety patrols in the city's beach communities.

The crackdown is part of a program called Vision Zero, which works to bring pedestrian safety to busy areas with high traffic of bikes, walkers and scooters.

The tickets were handed out between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. without warning and violators were dealt expensive lessons.

Garnet Avenue was a major target in Pacific Beach. Officers in La Jolla, Mission Beach and Clairemont also stepped up enforcement, with scooter riders feeling the brunt of the tickets.

It was not yet known how many tickets were written.

