ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Police arrested one suspect and were still searching for others after a man was shot Monday night in Escondido.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. near Mission Avenue and Rose Street, according to Escondido police.

Officers briefly chased one suspect before taking the person into custody. Officers were still searching for other suspects.

The condition of the victim was not known.

