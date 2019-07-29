Man arrested on suspicion of stealing lottery tickets from liquor store

SAN DIEGO — A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly robbing lottery scratcher tickets at gunpoint from a market in San Diego.

The robbery occurred about 6:30 a.m. on July 22 at Ideal Market in the 3100 block of National Avenue, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Martha Sainz.

The suspect, his face covered with a T-shirt, entered the business holding a pistol, demanded the tickets and left once he got them, Sainz said.

Police investigated and identified the suspect as Daniel Martinez, who was arrested about 10 a.m. when robbery detectives spotted him near the market.

Martinez was taken into custody without incident and booked on suspicion of armed robbery, Sainz said.