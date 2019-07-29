Judge rules that sexually violent predator will be placed back into community

BREAKING NEWS:

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego County Superior Court judge ruled Monday that a sexually violent predator known as the “Bolder Than Most” rapist will be put

back into the community under a conditional release program.

Details of Alvin Quarles’ release from Coalinga State Hospital will be worked out at another hearing to be held Aug. 30 before Judge David M. Gill.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego County Superior Court judge will rule Monday whether a sexually violent predator known as the “Bolder-Than-Most” rapist should be placed back into the community, where he would continue treatment under a conditional release program.

Judge David M. Gill is slated to rule whether Alvin Ray Quarles, 56, will be released to a supervised home in Jacumba Hot Springs.

Last fall, Gill ordered that Quarles be released, a decision that prosecutors, along with county Supervisor Dianne Jacob, requested Gill reconsider. Since that time, the agreement to rent the residence has fallen through, and Gill allowed for further argument toward a possible reconsideration of his decision to release Quarles.

Gill heard testimony during a closed-door evidentiary hearing last week, which was kept under wraps due to privacy concerns over the potential disclosure of Quarles’ psychiatric reports. Quarles’ victims and their supporters have argued against the order to keep the hearings private, including by staging a protest on the steps of the downtown San Diego courthouse where the hearings were held.

Monday’s hearing is set to be open to the public.

Quarles was dubbed the “Bolder-Than-Most” rapist because of the way he attacked his victims, at knifepoint, sometimes forcing the women’s husbands or boyfriends to watch. He pleaded guilty in 1989 to committing more than a dozen sexual assaults in the mid-to-late 1980s and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Prior to Quarles’ release from prison, the District Attorney’s Office filed a petition to have him civilly committed as a sexually violent predator.

In 2014, Quarles was committed to the Department of State Hospitals to undergo sex offender treatment. In September 2016, Quarles petitioned the court to be granted release through the Conditional Release Program for sex offenders.