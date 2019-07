× Firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency on training hike

DE LUZ, Calif. — A Cal Fire firefighter died Monday after suffering a serious medical emergency while on a training hike with his crew over the weekend, authorities said.

Yaroslav Katkov, 29, was hiking with his crew members from Cal Fire San Diego Station 16 in De Luz when he suffered an unspecified medical emergency. Katkov was airlifted to Temecula Valley Hospital in Riverside, where he was listed in critical condition until he died Monday morning.

Katkov joined Cal Fire last August as a seasonal firefighter.

To honor his memory, San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Mecham ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff at all Cal Fire facilities.