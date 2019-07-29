Families take steps toward lawsuit after E. coli outbreak at San Diego County Fair

SAN DIEGO — Three families affected by the E. coli outbreak earlier this summer have filed claims against the government entity representing the San Diego County Fair for its involvement in the outbreak.

News of the E. coli cases spread in late June when a 2-year-old boy died after contracting E. coli at the fair in Del Mar. In the weeks that followed, 10 additional confirmed cases were reported.

All cases were connected with the fair’s petting zoos, which were shut down in late June.

The families involved in the claims filed against the 22nd District Agricultural Association include those of Jedediah Cabezuela, Christiano Lopez and Ryan Sadrabadi.

The government tort claim that was filed represents the first legal step parties must take in order to file a lawsuit against a government entity.

“Our investigation has already turned up enough information for us to determine that these illnesses were entirely preventable,” Ron Simon, a national E. coli lawyer who will represent the families alongside Gomez Trial Attorneys, said in a news release. “We are confident that the information that will come to light through both state and federal investigations of the incident will confirm what we have found in our own investigations.”

“The Cabezuelas, the Lopez’s and the Sadrabadis took their families to the fair expecting to have a good time,” Ben Coughlan of Gomez Trial Attorneys said. “No family should have to be concerned about their children getting sick, or worse, at a Fair geared towards attracting families and children.”