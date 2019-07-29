Burglar attacks 72-year-old man with crowbar, drives off in his minivan

SAN DIEGO — A burglar severely bludgeoned a 72-year-old Clairemont Mesa man Monday after being caught trying to break into the victim’s garage, authorities reported.

The resident drove up to his home in the 5000 block of Kesling Street following an outing to see the unidentified intruder trying to force entry with a crowbar about 9:45 a.m., according to San Diego police.

When the resident got out of his minivan and confronted him, the burglar attacked the victim with the tool, Officer Dino Delimitros said. The assailant then drove off in the victim’s Toyota Sienna, California license number 4TJJ329.

Medics took the resident to a hospital for treatment of severe head trauma, Delimitros said.

The burglar was described as a heavyset man in his 30s. He was wearing tan shorts, a white long-sleeved V-neck shirt and ski goggles, according to police.

