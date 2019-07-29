2 arrested in home-invasion robbery that left 87-year-old man injured

SAN DIEGO — Two of three suspects have been arrested in connection with a home-invasion robbery that left a man in his 80s injured, police said Monday.

The crime occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Firestone Street, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Martha Sainz.

“Three suspects entered the residence of the 87-year-old victim. They beat and robbed the victim and took his 2007 burgundy Honda Ridgeline,” Sainz said. “The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This case was assigned to the San Diego Police Department Robbery Unit for investigation.”

On Thursday, officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at 2900 Adrian Street and questioned two men found inside what turned out to be stolen Dodge Ram truck, Sainz said.

Both men had outstanding arrest warrants and a firearm was recovered. Arrested were John Slobig, 59, and Terry Jones, 53, Sainz said.

“After an extensive investigation, it has been determined that both Slobig and Jones are suspects in the home invasion robbery from July 24, 2019,” Sainz said.

Both suspects were booked on suspicion of robbery, elder abuse and auto theft, according to Sainz.

“The victim’s Honda Ridgeline has also been recovered,” Sainz said.

A third suspect remains outstanding, she said.

Anyone with information about the suspects was urged to call the San Diego Police Department Robbery Unit at 619-531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.