Small brush fire ignites in East County

CREST, Calif. — Firefighters were fighting a small brush fire in East County Sunday evening, Cal Fire said.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday near Dehesa Road and Sycuan Summit Drive in Crest.

Cal Fire officials said the fire had already burned two acres and was progressing at a moderate speed.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is responding to a reported vegetation fire in the area of Dehesa Rd near Sycuan Summit Dr. #DehesaFire pic.twitter.com/fkIiLo0hKM — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 29, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.