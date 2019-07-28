Small brush fire ignites in East County

CREST, Calif. — Firefighters were fighting a small brush fire in East County Sunday evening, Cal Fire said.
The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday near Dehesa Road and Sycuan Summit Drive in Crest.
Cal Fire officials said the fire had already burned two acres and was progressing at a moderate speed.
.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is responding to a reported vegetation fire in the area of Dehesa Rd near Sycuan Summit Dr. #DehesaFire pic.twitter.com/fkIiLo0hKM
— CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 29, 2019
Check back for updates on this developing story.
32.781074 -116.873987