Shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival leaves at least 3 dead, several others injured

GILROY, Calif. — At least three people are dead and 12 people are injured after a shooting at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday, KTLA reported.

The scene was still active at 9 p.m. Sunday, according to Gilroy police.

Festival attendees first heard gunfire at about 5:30 p.m. Video shared from the festival grounds on social media showed attendees running and trying to escape.

Reports from the festival, which was held at Christmas Hill Park, revealed chaos as attendees fled and described seeing shrapnel and smoke in the air.

“Initially I thought it was fireworks,” Lex De La Herran told CNN. “People started screaming and running, I instinctively did the same. It was complete chaos.”

The Santa Clara Sheriff’s Department dispatch told CNN an emergency center for this incident has been established at W 6th Street and Hanna Street. Gilroy police said a witness line and family reunification line had also been set up.

A law enforcement official confirms FBI agents from the San Francisco division are responding. ATF San Francisco’s field division is also assisting, according to a tweet from the agency.

