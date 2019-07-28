Motorcyclist dodges officers at DUI checkpoint in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a checkpoint, police said Sunday.

Traffic officers operated the checkpoint Saturday between 6 p.m. and midnight at 100-200 Mile of Cars Way.

There were 596 cars screened and 13 people were issued citations for not having a driver’s license, police said. Five people were cited for allegedly driving on a suspended license and seven vehicles were impounded.

One motorcyclist fled the checkpoint and was chased by officers for 10 miles into Chula Vista. The suspect was able to get away when the motorcycle was driven the wrong way on Telegraph Canyon Road, authorities said.

Drivers arrested for DUI face jail time, fines, fees, classes and license suspension that may cost more than $10,000.

The National City Police Department will conduct another DUI checkpoint in August.