× Man’s Body Found Near SDCCU Stadium in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A man’s body, suffering from possible trauma, was found near SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, police said Sunday.

A caller reported the discovery near 9449 Friars Road in Mission Valley about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, San Diego Police Lt. Michelle Velovich said.

“A preliminary investigation revealed signs of possible trauma to the upper body,” Velovich said. “The victim has been identified, but (his name) is being withheld pending family notification.”