Local scientists study impacts of human pollution

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Scientists at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography are studying how human pollution affects air quality and overall climate.

The project, called SeaSCAPE (Sea Spray Chemistry and Particle Evolution) is a research experiment consisting of more than 80 undergraduates, graduate students, and researchers from 12 institutions.

The researchers and students are replicating the ocean in a lab using seawater pumped from the Scripps Pier. They are then creating waves, introducing harmful algae blooms, and measuring what is released.

The ocean-atmosphere interaction facility will replicate natural sea spray aerosol in a controlled setting, allowing for detailed fundamental studies of aerosol reactions.