Grocery store in Otay Mesa robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO — A man and a woman robbed a supermarket at gunpoint in the Otay Mesa neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said.

At about 1:22 p.m., the suspects entered the store and picked up a few items before heading over to the cashier. At that point, the woman pulled out a handgun and demanded money. Police said they could not confirm exactly how much money the suspects received before they left the store.

The female suspect was described as about 5’6″ tall with a slim build and likely in her 30s. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and blue leggings. The male suspect was described as having a rose tattoo on his left arm and was also estimated to be in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts. Both suspects were seen driving away from the market in a dark-colored Toyota Corolla.

Detectives were investigating the robbery Sunday afternoon and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.