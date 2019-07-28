× Elderly man hit by car in Banker’s Hill

SAN DIEGO — An elderly man crossing the street in Banker’s Hill was hit by a car early Sunday morning, San Diego police confirmed.

According to police it happened at Fourth Street and Elm Street near Balboa Park around 6 a.m. Sunday. The driver stopped and rendered aid to the victim.

The man was bleeding from his head and sitting in the street after the accident as emergency officials evaluated him. Police said the man was not seriously injured but was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, police said. The driver was not cited.