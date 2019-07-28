× 4 dead, 15 injured in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY, Calif. — At least four people were dead and 15 others were injured Sunday evening in a shooting at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival, Gilroy police said.

Among the dead was the gunman, who had engaged with Gilroy police officers. Police said witness reports indicated there might be one other suspect still at large.

At about 5:41 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the north side of Christmas Hill Park, where the three-day festival’s final evening was nearing an end. According to Gilroy Chief of Police Scot Smithee, the festival had strict security measures in place, complete with officers stationed around the festival grounds and bag searches at the festival entrances.

“We had many officers in the park at the time that this occurred, as we do any day during a festival,” Smithee said.

According to Smithee, the suspected gunman entered the festival from a nearby creek that borders the festival parking lot and used a tool to cut through the fence.

Once the first shots had been fired, the Gilroy Police officers who were onsite approached the area and engaged the suspect, who was wielding a rifle. The suspect was then shot and killed.

“We believe based on witness statements that there was a second individual involved in some way,” Smithee said. “We don’t know what way.”

No descriptions of the suspect at large were immediately available. The gunman who was killed in the shooting had not been identified.

“Our thoughts and prayers are going out to the victims and their families,” Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco said during a news conference Sunday night. “We are continuing the investigation. We plan on being out here all night.”

The Garlic Festival’s executive director, Brian Bowe, expressed gratitude for the first responders who quickly arrived onsite. “Our 4,000-plus local volunteers work so hard every year, and to have seen this event end this way, this day, is one of the most tragic and sad things I’ve ever had to see,” Bowe said. “We all feel so upset for those that are impacted. Friends, families, neighbors. It’s just a horrible thing to experience. I couldn’t feel worse.”

A second news conference was expected to take place Monday morning.

Check back for updates on this developing story.