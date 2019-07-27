South Bay girl wakes up with strange man standing over bed

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 10-year-old girl in Chula Vista woke up to a man with facial tattoos standing over her bed Saturday morning.

The girl woke up just before 7 a.m. to see the man, who she described as “dirty,” standing at the foot of her bed, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The girl jumped out of bed and ran to her parents, and the strange man ran out of the house, located on Madison Avenue near Broadway.

Police believe the man entered through a back door, according to the U-T.

The man was described as white, with unknown tattoos on his face, wearing a gray sweatshirt or long-sleeved shirt. Officers searched the neighborhood but did not track him down, the newspaper reports.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chula Vista police at 619-691-5151.