SDPD sergeant accused of soliciting sex from minor

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Police Department sergeant was arrested Friday night and booked into jail for allegedly soliciting a minor for sex.

Joseph Ruvido, a 21-year veteran of the department, was arrested at his home without incident around 9 p.m. Friday, SDPD announced Saturday morning.

The 49-year-old San Diego resident was named in a tip among other people allegedly looking for sex with minors.

“We immediately opened a criminal investigation and began gathering information and evidence,” the department release states. “The investigation culminated yesterday with the arrest of Joseph Ruvido in the Carmel Valley community.”

SDPD added the investigation would continue. They did not name any other arrests in the case.

Police Chief David Nisleit will hold a press conference today at 1 p.m. Saturday at department headquarters to provide more information. FOX 5 will stream the press conference in this story and on Facebook.