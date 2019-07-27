Padres to conduct U.S. Marine Corps Appreciation Day

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will conduct U.S. Marine Corps Appreciation Day at Sunday’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park.

Approximately 125 representatives from the U.S. Marine Corps will be recognized during a baseline ceremony. Nine drill instructors from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot will take the field to greet Padres starters as part of “Military Take the Field.”

A pregame flyover will be conducted by two F-18 Hornet aircraft from Marine Fighter-Attack Training Squadron 101 stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Maj. Gen. Robert F. Castellvi, the commanding general of the 1st Marine Division. The Mission Bell will be rung by retired Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John Rougas, a veteran of World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War.

The oath of enlistment will be administered to 34 future Marines by Marine Corps Capt. Katie Sliwoski.

Marine Band San Diego will perform the national anthem. Lance Cpl. Megan Browning will sing “God Bless America” during the seventh-inning stretch.

The Padres and National University will award two $5,000 scholarships to an active-duty Marine Corps member and a Marine Corps veteran.

The game is also Jewish Community Day, featuring Jewish-themed pregame entertainment. The Padres are offering a ticket package including a limited- edition Padres-themed Jewish Community Day hat along with a kosher hot dog and soda. More information on Jewish Community Day is available at padres.com/jewish.

KidsFest will begin at 10:30 a.m. with activities including bounce houses, inflatables, games, face painting and balloon artists.

Two Padres players will sign autographs from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Park at the Park. A Compadres Kids membership is required to participate in the signings. Membership is free and available on-site or online at padres.com/compadres.

Children 14 and under will be able to run the bases on the field after the game. Children and their families can begin lining up following the conclusion of the eighth inning at the top of the ramp leading to the Craft Pier on K Street.

Compadres Kids members will receive front-of-the-line privileges by lining up at the Park Boulevard Gate Plaza.

Children 14 and under will receive a backpack.