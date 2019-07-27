Man stabbed in the Gaslamp District

Posted 1:44 PM, July 27, 2019, by

A 7-Eleven store logo is visible outside a 7-Eleven store (Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — One man was arrested in the stabbing of another man inside a downtown convenience store Saturday, police said.

The two men got into a fight inside a 7-Eleven store on Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp neighborhood at about 9 a.m., San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, was stabbed with a box cutter by a 31- year-old suspect. He was taken to the hospital with a minor wound on the left side of his abdomen.

The suspect was arrested after store employees called police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.