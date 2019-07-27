× Man stabbed in the Gaslamp District

SAN DIEGO — One man was arrested in the stabbing of another man inside a downtown convenience store Saturday, police said.

The two men got into a fight inside a 7-Eleven store on Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp neighborhood at about 9 a.m., San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, was stabbed with a box cutter by a 31- year-old suspect. He was taken to the hospital with a minor wound on the left side of his abdomen.

The suspect was arrested after store employees called police.