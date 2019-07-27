Detectives rescue possible sex trafficking victim

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — San Diego sheriff’s detectives Saturday located a 12-year-old runaway girl who was possibly a sex trafficking victim in Spring Valley near La Mesa, authorities said.

The girl was located in the 8500 block of Paradise Valley Road by detectives who were checking a possible sex trafficking location, sheriff’s Sgt. Chase Chiappino said.

“Two 17-year-old males related to the investigation were arrested for possession of firearms,” Chiappino said.

The human trafficking investigation continued, he said.