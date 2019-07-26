× Taco seasoning recall at California Walmarts

SACRAMENTO — Taco seasoning sold at Walmart stores in California and at least 40 others states is being recalled because it might be contaminated with Salmonella, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

The Great Value brand of mild taco seasoning mix in 1 oz packets has a best if used by date of July 8-9, 2021.

HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium is also recalled by the FDA.

The 1.5 oz packages have a better by date of July 10, 11, and 15 of 2021.

The cumin in both products is what might have been contaminated.

So far there are no reports of any illnesses.