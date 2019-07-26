Southwest to expand travel from San Diego to Hawaii

SAN DIEGO — Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it will soon increase its number of nonstop flights from San Diego and Sacramento to Hawaii.

The airline introduced flights from California to Hawaii in March and said the addition of flight options has so far been successful. Though the ongoing grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max 8 planes affected initial flight offerings, Southwest said in an official statement that it is “excited to resume growth plans next month,” which will include the nonstop flight options from both San Diego and Sacramento to airports in Lihue on Kauai and Hilo on the Big Island.

Southwest is also expected to expand its service to the Cozumel International Airport in 2020.

The first round of new flight options to Hawaii is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.