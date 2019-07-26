Several sharks spotted near San Clemente beach

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — Shark sightings near El Portal Beach this afternoon forced a shutdown of about a mile of the shoreline.

Two local surfers spotted multiple sharks outside the surf zone about 2:45 p.m., San Clemente Marine Safety Officer Nick Jiugni said.

Two to three of the sharks appeared to be about five feet long and one was about 10 feet, prompting the closure of the beach at the well-known “204” surf spot until 7 p.m., Jiugni said. After that, if no other sharks are spotted, beachgoers will be advised about the shark sightings and told to swim at their own risk, Jiugni said.