Police make arrest for fatal Chula Vista stabbing

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police said Friday they arrested a suspect they believe stabbed a man to death in Chula Vista Wednesday.

The suspect, 19-year-old Dashawn Ignacio Mitchell of Chula Vista, was arrested after detectives with the Crimes of Violence Unit assessed security footage and spoke with witnesses who were near the 500 block of Flower Street early Wednesday morning, where the stabbing occurred.

Police identified 28-year-old Jose Orozco, also of Chula Vista, as the man who died from a stab wound to his upper body.

Chula Vista police said they received a call about a fight on Flower Street at about 1:35 a.m. Wednesday. Police found Orozco unresponsive when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release, police said witnesses told them Mitchell stabbed Orozco once in the upper torso after a fight broke out between them.

Chula Vista police said they are still investigating the incident and have asked anyone with information to call 619-691-5074.